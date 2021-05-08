Georgian Prosecutor General's Office not to interfere with Melia's release

The General Prosecutor's Office of Georgia will appeal to the court with a petition for the release of the leader of the United National Movement opposition party, Niki Melia, the ministry's press service reports.

"As soon as we receive an official document on the transfer of the amount, and this amount will be credited to the account, the prosecutor's office will apply to the court with a petition to release Melia," the statement reads.

The chairman of the Association of Young Lawyers of Georgia NGO, which at the request of the European Union carried out the payment process, reported that a document on the payment of the bail had been sent to the prosecutor's office.