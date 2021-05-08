Residents of Dagestan to see Victory Parade in Kaspiysk live

Dagestanis will watch live a military parade in Kaspiysk on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The parade will be broadcasted by the RGVK Dagestan TV channel, beginning at 10:00.

The number of spectators at the parade will be limited due to the coronavirus, Makhachkala Izvestia reports.

About 1,500 servicemen will take part in the parade. More than 30 types of military equipment will pass through the streets of Kaspiysk as part of a mechanized convoy.