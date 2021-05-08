Kadyrov to pay for a WWII veteran’s trip from Tver to Chechnya

The veteran of the Great Patriotic War, Ivan Afanasyev, received a ticket to Chechnya on the eve of Victory Day, the representative of the head of the republic in the Tver region, Khasan Taramov informed.

"We learned that a veteran of the Great Patriotic War Ivan Afanasyev lives in the Tver region. He fought on the territory of the Chechen Republic, therefore, on behalf of the entire Chechen people, the representative office of Ramzan Kadyrov wants to thank him for his heroic deeds," Tverigrad.ru quotes Taramov as saying.