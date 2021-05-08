Russian economy needs migrants

Russian President Vladimir Putin met in the Kremlin with the head of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. During the meeting, the leaders of the two countries discussed the development of bilateral relations.

Putin stressed that despite the coronavirus, Russia remains Tajikistan's main trade and economic partner. "I am very pleased to note that Russia remains the main trade and economic partner of Tajikistan. True, trade fell slightly due to the pandemic, but I am sure that there is every reason to believe that it will be restored and will develop further. We have good projects." the President of Russia said.

The head of state also noted that the issue of labour migrants is very important. According to him, the authorities are doing everything to make labour migrants who come to Russia feel comfortable.

"Of course, an important issue, you always raise it, the issue of labour migrants. I know that this is a sensitive issue for Tajikistan. We do everything to make people feel comfortable, especially since we currently do not have enough working force in entire sectors of the economy,” Putin said.

The Russian president also pointed out that Tajik citizens are sending "a fairly large amount" of money from Russia to support their families. "I think this is an absolutely positive process," he added.