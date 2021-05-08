Three-year old missing in Dagestan

A three-year-old child has gone missing in the Khasavyurt district, the press service of the EMERCOM republican headquarter informs.

"On the territory of the Khasavyurt district in the village of Aerodrom, a boy born in 2017 has disappeared. 70 police officers and 60 people of the local population are involved in the search operation,” the message reads.

Earlier, a criminal case was initiated in Dagestan in connection with the disappearance of another boy, who left the house in the village of Shaumyan for a walk and did not return. Later, the child's body was found in a residential transformer, where, presumably, he decided to shelter from the rain.