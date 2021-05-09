Georgian Prime Minister pays tribute to memory of victims of World War ll

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Gharibashvili, together with members of the Cabinet of Ministers, paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the Second World War ll in the Veterans Park, InterPressNews reports.

According to Irakli Gharibashvili, it is everyone's duty to appreciate the merits of the heroic veterans, to remember their heroic deeds and to honor those who sacrificed themselves in this great war.

"Today is the 76th anniversary of the victory over fascism. First of all, I would like to congratulate our heroic veterans on this glorious day, this is the day of the greatest victory in which our heroic Georgians, veterans, took part. As you know, the Georgians made a great contribution to this great victory over fascism," Gharibashvili said.