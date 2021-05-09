Putin says there can be no forgiveness for those who ‘again nurture aggressive plans’

There can be no forgiveness for those who have forgotten the lessons of World War Two and are again nurturing aggressive plans, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday, TASS reports.

"The war brought about so many unbearable ordeals, grief and tears that this cannot be forgotten. And there is no forgiveness and excuse for those who are again nurturing aggressive plans," the Russian president said from the reviewing stand during the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square devoted to the 76th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War.

Russia will firmly safeguard its national interests and ensure the security of the Russian people, Putin said. "Russia is consistently safeguarding international law. At the same time, we will firmly safeguard our national interests and ensure the security of our people," the Russian leader stressed.

The Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War was an event of enormous importance for the destinies of the entire world, Russian President said.