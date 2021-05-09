Russia reports 8,419 new coronavirus cases in past day

New confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 8,419 in the past twenty-four hours to 4,880,262, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday. The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.17%, the latest data show, TASS reports.

The slowest coronavirus growth rates were registered in the Republic of Altai (0.02%) and in the Republic of Tyva (0.03%) in the past day, the latest data show.

In particular, 729 new coronavirus cases were registered in the past twenty-four hours in St. Petersburg, 636 in the Moscow Region, 207 in the Rostov Region, 137 in the Voronezh Region and 124 in the Saratov Region.

Currently, 270,804 people are undergoing medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in Russia, the latest figures show.