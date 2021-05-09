3 people injured after argument leads to gunfire in U.S.

Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday at Aventura Mall, U.S., with the gunfire stemming from an argument between two groups of people near the Hugo Boss store, police said, ABC News reports.

The three were rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Aventura police, who added that they were from the groups that were arguing.

Two other people were hurt while trying to exit the mall after the shots were fired, authorities said. They were also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The gunman is not in custody, police said Saturday evening, as they stressed that it is not an active shooter situation.