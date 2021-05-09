Azerbaijani president, first lady pay tribute to Azerbaijanis who made unparalleled contribution to victory over fascism
May 9 marks the 76th anniversary of historic victory over fascism, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the grave of twice Hero of the Soviet Union Hazi Aslanov, put flowers at his statue and paid tribute to all Azerbaijanis killed during the World War Two.
Vestnik Kavkaza
in TelegramSubscribe