Russia Receives India's COVID-19 Strain - Health Minister

Russia has received the Indian mutant strain of the coronavirus to study it, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said, Sputnik reports.

"We have the Indian strain of the coronavirus," Murashko said.

Commenting on Russia's Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine, the minister noted that foreign countries were showing great interest in the shot."It has just been registered," Murashko replied, when asked whether Moscow had received requests to supply the vaccine.