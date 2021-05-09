Syria says fire erupts in main Homs refinery - state media

Syrian authorities are working on extinguishing a fire that erupted in its main Homs refinery in the west of the nation, state media said on Sunday, Reuters reports.

The fire erupted in a distillation unit due to a leak in a pumping station, it said without elaborating.

State television showed live footage of fire engulfing parts of the refinery with black smoke plumes in the distance as firefighters tackled the flames.

There was a large fire and blast at Homs in January this year involving a nearby crude oil loading station and dozens of trucks that transport petroleum products across the country.