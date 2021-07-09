No need for lockdown in Russia due to COVID - official

There is no need to introduce a lockdown in Russia or toughen anti-COVID measures so far, head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said on Thursday.

"There is an algorithm now, as we can see in the example of Moscow: there was an increase, we introduced measures, and now we see that the process is stabilizing somewhat. Therefore, restrictive measures and intensive vaccination work. So there is no threat or risk now that would force us to go into lockdown or introduce tougher restrictive measures, there is no need for that today," she said on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Popova stressed that there will definitely be no need for such measures if everyone gets vaccinated against COVID-19.