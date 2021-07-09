U.S. military mission in Afghanistan to conclude on August 31

America’s military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on August 31, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced, noting that the drawdown of troops in the war-ravaged country is proceeding in a secure and orderly way.

“Our military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on August 31st. The drawdown is proceeding in a secure and orderly way, prioritising the safety of our troops as they depart,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

Biden dismissed reports that the Taliban would take over the country soon after the withdrawal of the American troops from Afghanistan.

“The Afghan government and leadership has to come together. They clearly have the capacity to sustain the government in place. The question is will they generate the kind of cohesion to do it,” Biden said.

The U.S., he said, is developing a counterterrorism over the horizon capability that will allow it to keep its eyes firmly fixed on any direct threats to the United States in the region and act quickly and decisively if needed.