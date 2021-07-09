Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow to beef up security of Tajik-Afghan border

Russia will undertake additional measures if necessary to prevent aggression or provocations on the Tajik-Afghan border, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.

The diplomat noted a sharp increase in tensions on the Afghan-Tajik border which "can only cause concern." "The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) within a short timeframe occupied a majority of border provinces and is currently controlling about two-thirds of the country’s border with Tajikistan," she pointed out.

"Our undivided attention has been focused on the situation on the border. The 201st Russian base in Tajikistan is equipped with everything necessary to provide assistance to the republic in controlling the border situation. If necessary, the most decisive additional measures will be undertaken in the spirit of the Russian-Tajik alliance in order to prevent aggression or territorial provocations. We urge the conflicting parties to the internal Afghan conflict to exercise restraint and avoid spreading the tension beyond the country’s borders," TASS cited her as saying.

According to the spokeswoman, Moscow and Dushanbe maintain intensive working contacts along the lines of defense agencies, border patrol services and diplomatic channels.