McGregor kicks out at Poirier during face-off before trilogy fight

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor lashed out at former UFC’s interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier during a heated face-off ahead of their trilogy fight this weekend.

The lightweight rivals had exchanged trash talk in front of thousands of fans in Las Vegas before they were brought together.

And after continuing to chatter away to his opponent, McGregor kicked out at him before exiting the stage, Mirror reported.

UFC president Dana White was in the center of the faceoff, which can be viewed in the video.

The pair had already been separated by security after making their separate entrances at the T-Mobile Arena.