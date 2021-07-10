Moscow residents want KoviVac

Today, queues have appeared in Moscow- conscientious residents of the capital are queuing up at vaccination points where the KoviVac vaccine had been delievered.

The jabs were delivered to fourteen Healthy Moscow pavilions. The vaccination takes place without an appointment and the number of KoviVac jabs in each point is limited - no more than 850 doses, RIA Novosti reports.

Because of the excitement, even in spite of the day off, the employees of the capital's My Documents centers were attracted - they control the observance of anti-coronavirus measures in the pavilions and queues.