New coronavirus restrictions introduced in Rostov region

Amid the increase in the number of coronavirus diseases in the Rostov region, anti-cancellation restrictions are being strengthened. The corresponding order was signed by the Governor of the Rostov Region Vasily Golubev, the press service of the Governor reports.

From Monday, July 12, it is forbidden to hold cultural and entertainment events in the public places - only political events are allowed in accordance with the federal law "On elections", but no more than a hundred people can participate simultaneously, Interfax reports.