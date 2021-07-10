Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan headed by Erbol Karashukeev

Today, the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan was headed by Erbol Karashukeyev. He was appointed to the post of Vice Minister - Acting Minister of Agriculture.

The new vice minister, acting Minister of Agriculture, was presented by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Tengrinews.kz reports with a reference to Primeminister.kz.

Erbol Karashukeev was previously the chairman of the board of the KazAgro holding, and before he held various positions in the presidential administration, the ministries of finance and agriculture.