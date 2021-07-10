Collective prayers banned in Karachay-Cherkessia

Due to the aggravation of the epidemiological situation, the muftiate of Karachay-Cherkessia once again banned the collective and Friday prayers in mosques. The corresponding decree was issued by Ismail Berdiev.

Such measures were taken upon the recommendations of doctors for the sake of preserving the health of citizens, the document reads, AiF-Stavropolye reports.

At the same time, by another decree, the head of the muftiat of the republic called the clergy to hold a festive prayer on the sacrifice day, Kurban-Bairam, which Muslims will celebrate on July 20, "in compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements in the courtyards of mosques or other spacious places, if conditions permit."