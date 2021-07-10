Children injured in fire near Chelyabinsk to rest in Sochi

The Sochi authorities are ready to accept children from the settlements of the Chelyabinsk region affected by the fire.

"Sochi is ready to take on vacation children from the Chelyabinsk region, which suffered during the fire, we have several specialized health resorts for the recreation and recuperation of children," the mayor of Sochi, Alexei Kopaigorodsky, said noting that the health resort complex of the city has everything necessary for recreation and treatment of children, Interfax reports.