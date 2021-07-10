Federation Council mocks Ukrainian "deportation" of Crimeans
Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for the Reintegration of the Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov said that the country's government is considering several scenarios for Russian citizens "after the return of Crimea" to the country, including their deportation.
Senator from the Crimean region, member of the international committee of the Federation Council Sergei Tsekov called this a primitive idea, advising not to pay attention to such statements.
Vestnik Kavkaza
