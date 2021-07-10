Moscow weather to set new temperature records

According to forecasts of the Phobos weather center, the capital will set three heat records in a row on 13, 15 and 16 July. Thus, the previous record of 1936 was + 32.4 °С, of 1951 - + 33.2 °С and of 2010 - + 33.6 °С. Showers and thunderstorms are expected in Moscow only next weekend, the leading employee of the weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets said.

"The lid of the greenhouse boiler will nevertheless be torn off next weekend, when the first significant showers and thunderstorms will finally reach the capital,” RIA Novosti quotes him as saying.