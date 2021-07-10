Crimean authorities may ease COVID-19 restrictions

The Crimean authorities can ease the strict coronavirus restrictions on catering and entertainment establishments if the enterprises comply with all the requirements of Rospotrebnadzor to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the head of Crimea, Sergey Aksenov, said today.

"I suggested that the heads of municipal administrations hold meetings with representatives of the business community, who can and must ensure compliance with all the necessary safety measures. If positive results are achieved, if labour collectives are our allies, showing understanding and desire to comply with the instructions of Rospotrebnadzor, we are ready to meet business halfway. But not to the detriment of the safety and health of our citizens ", Aksenov wrote in VKontakte.