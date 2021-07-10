Uzbek labor migrants to work on construction of Russian Railways facilities

A subsidiary of Russian Railways (RZD), RZDstroy, has begun a centralized recruitment of Uzbek migrants to work at railway infrastructure facilities in Russia, the Agency for External Labor Migration of Uzbekistan reports.

Interviews with migrants are conducted in several regions of the country. The potential workers are offered vacancies for drivers, cooks, as well as various construction specialties. At the first stage, the Russian company plans to select 200 people, Podrobno.uz reports.