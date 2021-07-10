Construction of Friendship Bridge kicks off on Georgian-Armenian border

Today, the construction of the Friendship Bridge has begun on the border of Georgia and Armenia, the statement on the website of the Ministry of Regional Development of Georgia reads.

The Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia, Irakli Karseladze, while inspecting the construction work, noted the challenges that the project faces.

"A large-scale project is always full of difficulties, and given the recent problems in the neighbouring country, the efforts and contributions of the Armenian side are appreciated, even more, for which I would like to thank them. In the post-pandemic period, it is important to restore the economy, and we are doing important work in this direction,”, Sputnik Georgia quotes Karseladze as saying.