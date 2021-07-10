Ladybugs attack Anapa beaches
People shared photos of Anapa beaches attacked by ladybugs on social networks. Vacationers filmed insects sticking around things, beach umbrellas and fences, Yuga.ru informs.
Insects attacked several city beaches, but there is nothing extraordinary about this - this happens every three to four years, the city administration explains.
Rosselkhoznadzor noted that the fight against these insects is not within the competence of the department.
Vestnik Kavkaza
