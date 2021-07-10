Krasnodar listens to Stravinsky

Today and tomorrow, on July 10-11, Igor Stravinsky's compositions will be performed in Krasnodar, the press service of the Krasnodar administration reports.

Classical music is playing in the city on weekends at the largest musical fountain on the Main City Square since May 1, the best works of domestic composers sound here, AiF-Yug reports.

This weekend will be dedicated to the work of Igor Stravinsky, who is one of the largest representatives of the world musical culture of the 20th century. His creative heritage includes operas, ballets, symphonies, cantatas and oratorios.