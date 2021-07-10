Turkey will continue to support Palestine, Erdogan says
Turkey will continue to support the process of internal reconciliation in Palestine, ”Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today following talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Istanbul.
"President Erdogan said that Turkey will continue to support the process of internal reconciliation in Palestine. He also expressed satisfaction with the positive development of bilateral relations in all areas, from economy and trade to culture, education and tourism," the statement reads, TASS reports.
Vestnik Kavkaza
