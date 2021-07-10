Conor McGregor SNAPS ankle in horror injury as he suffers defeat to Poirier at UFC 264

Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome ankle injury as his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier was stopped after the first round at UFC 264 in Las Vegas, RT reports.

McGregor’s left ankle appeared to snap as he took a step backwards after throwing a punch, with the fight being called off by doctors at the end of the round as the Irishman was down in agony.

The contest was awarded to Poirier as a TKO doctor stoppage as the American claimed outright bragging rights over his Irish rival with two wins from three in their trilogy.