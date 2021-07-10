Main » News

Moscow overcomes COVID-19 peak - mayor

Moscow has overcome peak numbers of COVID-19 cases and sees stabilization and a slight decline in the incidence, the Russian capital’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Sunday, TASS reports. 

"Moscow is certainly going through a challenging time. Thank God, we have overcome the peak numbers and now some stabilization is observed and even a slight decline in the incidence rate," Sobyanin said.

Moscow is ranked first in Russia in terms of COVID-19 cases. To date, as many as 1,423,828 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the city, including 5,694 over the past day. As many as 1,221,766 people have recovered and 23,538 others have died.

