Nurmagomedov taunts McGregor following Poirier defeat: ‘Good always defeats evil’

Khabib Nurmagomedov has congratulated Dustin Poirier for sealing victory over the ‘evil’ Conor McGregor at UFC 246.

McGregor suffered a gruesome leg break in the closing seconds of the first round on Saturday night with Poirier getting the win via doctor’s stoppage. It handed Poirier his second straight win in his series against the Dubliner having lost their first fight back in 2014.

Former lightweight champion Nurmagomedov, who holds a win over both men, was an interested observer and was quick to praise Poirier – while also aiming a dig at old foe McGregor.

The Dagestan fighter wrote on Twitter: "Good always defeats evil. Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year."

Poirier is now in line for a title shot against current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira – with a fourth fight with McGregor likely once the 32-year-old recovers from what Dana White confirmed to be a fractured lower tibia, Metro reported.