Georgia reports 659 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 659 new cases of coronavirus, 713 recoveries and 16 deaths in the past 24 hours.

In total, 14,200 tests have been conducted around the country of which 6,608 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7,592 were PCR tests.

Currently 12,378 individuals remain infected with Covid-19, of which: 7,736 patients are undergoing treatment at home, 3,740 patients - in hospitals, 902 patients - in the clinical-hotels.

In addition, 729 patients are in critical condition of which 170 are on artificial ventilation.

As of today 8,447 individuals are in self-isolation and 67 individuals are under quarantine.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 377,811 cases of coronavirus, 359,939 recoveries and 5,468 deaths.