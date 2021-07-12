EU prolongs economic sanctions against Russia by six months

The Council of EU has announced the decision to prolong sanctions against Russia by six months, according to the statement posted on the official website of the Council of the EU.

"The Council today decided to prolong the sanctions targeting Russia's specific economic sectors for a further six months, until 31 January 2022," the statement reads.

Economic sanctions were first introduced on 31 July 2014. They were reinforced in September 2014, and in March 2015, the European Council agreed to link their duration to the complete implementation of the Minsk agreements.