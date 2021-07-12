Italy becomes first country to win Eurovision Song Contest and European Championship in same year

Italy became the first country to win both the Eurovision Music Contest and the European Championship in the same year. The Italian rock band Måneskin won the Eurovision Song Contest - 2021.

In 1968, when Italy won the Euro for the first time, Spain won the Eurovision Song Contest.

For the Italians, this is the second victory at the continental championship. The Italians won the Eurovision Song Contest three times: in addition to Måneskin, Gigliola Cinquetti (1964) and Toto Cutugno (1990) achieved success at the contest.