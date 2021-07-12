Georgian PM appoints two new Vice PMs

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has appointed two new Vice-Prime Ministers earlier today in the government session.

Georgian Minister of Culture, Sport and Youth Tea Tsulukiani and Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia Levan Davitashvili will take the post starting today.

"We are appointing our two Vice PMs today, Mrs Tea Tsulukiani and Mr Levan Davitashvili will be Vice PMs," Agenda.ge cited Garibashvili as saying.

Tea Tsulukiani held the position of Minister of Justice from October 25, 2012, till October 1, 2020. She was appointed as Vice PM in September of 2019.

She was appointed Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth of Georgia on March 22, 2021.

Levan Davitashvili has been the Minister of Agriculture since September 9, 2016. After the unification of the Ministries of Environment and Agriculture in 2017, Davitashvili held the post of the Minister of Environment and Agriculture of Georgia.