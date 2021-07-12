Georgian Dream and opposition clash in Georgia's Parliament hall (VIDEO)

Representatives of the opposition and the Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia ruling party on Monday staged a fight in the parliamentary conference hall. The brawl was broadcast live on the Rustavi 2 TV channel.

The scuffle erupted after media representatives and opposition MPs tried to enter the conference room to talk with pro-government MPs in connection with the death of Alexander Lashkarava, operator of the Georgian TV Pirveli, who was beaten on July 5.

The parliamentary bailiffs did not allow journalists and opposition politicians to enter, but they broke through by force, after which a fight broke out.

MPs from the United National Movement opposition party Nika Melia, Giorgi Vashadze and other politicians, as well as MPs Viktor Japaridze, Vasily Chigogidze and others from the Georgian Dream party were involved in a fight.