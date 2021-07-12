Garibashvili: "we heard anti-state messages at yesterday's rally"

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili responded to yesterday's rally of journalists, civil activists and politicians who gathered in front of the parliament building to pay tribute to TV Pirveli cameraman Lekso Lashkarava and demand Garibashvili’s resignation.

Garibashvili, who has described the death as "a tragedy," accused the thousands of anti-government protesters demanding his administration's resignation of "conspiracy."

“This is another failed conspiracy against the state that was masterminded by anti-state and anti-church forces,” Garibashvili said at a government session on July 12.



"They tried to use this man’s tragedy to achieve their political goals," he added, noting that four suspects in the attack on Lashkarava had been detained and stressing that "any type of violence cannot be accepted."