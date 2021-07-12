Kremlin: cultivating Russian football must be handled by sports experts

The Russian president is actively supporting the development of the nation's sports, but the Kremlin will not delve into Russia’s football issues since this should be dealt with by professionals, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

Asked at a news briefing whether it should be expected that the Kremlin "with all of its towers and walls, will turn its face towards a national sport such as Russian football" and will devote extra measures to boost its development, Peskov said: "No, don’t pin any hopes on this."

"This is not what the Kremlin does and none of its towers will be turning in the direction of football. This issue must be dealt with by professionals," TASS cited the press secretary as saying.

Peskov added that "the head of the state does enormous work regarding the development of sports, including children’s, youth, amateur and world-class sports."

"Enormous work is done on this front, while the rest must be left to professionals," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.