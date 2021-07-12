Drinking coffee reduces risk of contracting coronavirus

A study has revealed that drinking a cup of coffee per day may reduce the chances of contracting coronavirus.

A study conducted by researchers from the Northwestern University has revealed that people who consume one or more cups of coffee per day have nearly 10% less chance of getting infected by the deadly coronavirus, in comparison to those who are not consuming coffee at all.

"Consumption of coffee positively associates with inflammatory biomarkers such as C-reactive protein, tumour necrosis factor I (TNF-I) and interleukin-6 (IL-6), which are also associated with coronavirus severity," said the research.

The researchers further added that the consumption of coffee has also been associated with pneumonia. It also lowers the risk of pneumonia in elderly people. It further added, "Coffee consumption has also been associated with lower risk of pneumonia in elderly. If coffee is taken on a regular basis, it would have an immunoprotective effect against the fight of the deadly virus," said the author.

According to researchers, they have analysed records of at least 40,000 British adults in the UK Biobank, Republic World reported.