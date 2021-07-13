Azerbaijan and Turkey set to lay new gas pipeline

Ankara is awaiting Baku’s approval after completing all necessary preparations for the Nakhchivan natural gas pipeline project, Turkey’s Yeni Shafak newspaper reported.

The Turkish part of the project lays from Ighdir to Nakhchivan’s Sadarak. It will have a length of 85 kilometers. When completed, it will meet all the gas needs of the region with a population of 500,000.

"After the completion of all the works related to the route, survey, expropriation, and project design, the eyes have been turned to Azerbaijan. After the approval of the technical data, the construction of the project will begin," the newspaper said.

After Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez and his Azerbaijani counterpart Parviz Shahbazov signed the memorandum of understanding on the natural gas supplies to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, all necessary expropriations were carried out on the Turkish side, the report added.

With the project, a new line will be established between Turkey and Azerbaijan after the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, the TANAP natural gas pipelines. BOTAS and SOCAR have been authorized to implement the project.

The implementation of the Turkey-Nakhchivan natural gas project will play an important role in deepening and developing strong cooperation between the two countries. The annual natural gas consumption of Nakhchivan, which has a population of around 500,000, reaches half a billion cubic meters. With the opening of the line, all the needs in this direction will be met through Turkey.

The Turkey-Nakhchivan natural gas pipeline will be built in the continuation of the Ighdır natural gas pipeline, which takes off from the East Anatolian natural gas main transmission line. The Turkish section of the line, starting from Ighdir to Nakhchivan’s Sadarak, will have a length of 85 kilometers. With the project, the economy of Nakhchivan will also be revived and the way for many initiatives and investments for the region will be opened.