Oil climbs on expected further draw in U.S. crude inventories
Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, reversing most of the previous day's losses, as tight supply and expectations of a further draw in U.S. crude inventories provided support, although fears over the spreading COVID-19 variant capped gains.
Brent crude for September rose 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $75.52 a barrel by 06:55 GMT, after losing 0.5% on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for August was at $74.45 a barrel, up 35 cents, or 0.5%, having fallen 0.6% the previous day.
U.S. crude inventories were expected to fall for an eighth consecutive week, while gasoline stocks also declined, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
Crude stockpiles have declined steadily for several weeks, with U.S. inventories falling to the lowest since February 2020 in the week to July 2.
Vestnik Kavkaza
