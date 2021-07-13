Envoy: Russia has no illusions on breakthroughs in ties with U.S. after Geneva summit

Moscow does not believe that the Russian-U.S. summit in Geneva allowed to significantly improve bilateral relations, and a crucial agreement was the decision to launch comprehensive dialogue, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in his speech at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey.

Speaking on the outcome of the Geneva summit, Antonov noted: "Contrary to the negative mood fueled by U.S. media outlets in the run-up to the summit, the talks at the highest level were held in a calm, business-like and in general constructive environment. With all remaining contradictions, the two countries’ leaders agreed there is the need to bring closer positions and reduce confrontation in Russian-U.S. relations."

"We don’t cherish illusions on pivotal breakthroughs," Antonov said, according to a statement published on the Facebook page of the Russian Embassy in the U.S.

"Over the past years, too many mutual claims and contradictions have accumulated, which cannot be resolved in a single jerk. However, there are opportunities for positive dynamics. They are opened by achieving the understanding about the advisability of restoring systemic contacts on key issues of the bilateral and international agenda," he noted.

"The most important agreement at the summit, confirmed in a joint statement on strategic stability, was a decision to launch comprehensive dialogue. Along with extending New START early this year, this is another step of Washington in the direction of common sense and greater responsibility in international affairs," Antonov stressed.

Russia expects to hold a meeting at the level of deputy foreign policy chiefs on strategic stability, Russian Ambassador to the United States said.

"We expect in the coming weeks to hold a kick-off meeting between delegations of agencies led by deputy foreign ministers. The point of departure could be a review of the current concerns in strategic field, which both sides have," Antonov said.

Moscow believes that strategic dialogue should be aimed at developing a new "security equation" taking into account all important factors. "This ‘equation’ should cover all offensive and defensive nuclear and non-nuclear weapons, which can solve strategic tasks," the ambassador noted.

Moscow believes cooperation with Washington in ensuring security in cyber space is one of priorities, Antonov said.