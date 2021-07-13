Bloomberg: Nord Stream 2 to overshadow U.S.-German relations for years

Columnist for Bloomberg Opinion Andreas Kluth believes that German Chancellor Angela Merkel's unwillingness to abandon the Nord Stream 2 pipeline alienates both the U.S. and European partners.



According to the columnist, "Merkel has snubbed Biden twice". "The first affront occurred in December, just weeks before Biden was to take his oath of office, when she pushed a Chinese-European investment deal into its next phase — without even consulting Biden’s team. Instead of helping Washington to constrain Beijing, Merkel wants Europe to keep its options open," the article reads.



"The second and worse snub was her refusal to move even an inch toward bipartisan American demands regarding a controversial gas pipeline being built from Russia to Germany," Kluth stressed.