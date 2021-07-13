Georgia reports 1,862 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 1,862 new cases of coronavirus, 619 recoveries and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours.

In total, 35,117 tests have been conducted around the country of which 20,996 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,121 were PCR tests.

Currently 13,610 individuals remain infected with Covid-19, of which: 8,981 patients are undergoing treatment at home, 3,705 patients - in hospitals, 924 patients - in the clinical-hotels. In addition, 728 patients are in critical condition of which 180 are on artificial ventilation.

As of today 9,005 individuals are in self-isolation and 49 individuals are under quarantine.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 379,673 cases of coronavirus, 360,558 recoveries and 5,479 deaths, Agenda.ge reported.