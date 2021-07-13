Georgian journalists pay tribute to memory of Lashkarava with minute of silence

Journalists and cameramen took the podium today during a briefing of Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia, and held a minute of silence in protest of the death of TV Pirveli cameraman Lekso Lashkarava.

Lashkarava, 36, was one of those attacked during the siege on the offices of the Shame Movement on July 5. He received a concussion, facial bone fractures and multiple bruises, and was found dead at home on July 11 morning by his family. The funeral of Lashkarava will take place today.

Deputy Health Minister Gabunia was going to introduce the latest decisions of today's Interagency Council Meeting before the incident took place.

Journalists and cameramen who were attending the press-briefing of Gabuania all stood together at the podium and held photos of Lashkarava in their hands.

"Today is the funeral of Lashkarava and no one has a moral right to stand here today", they told Gabunia.

After a minute of silence the press-briefing continued, Agenda.ge reported.