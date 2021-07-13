Iran confirms talks with U.S. over prisoner exchange

The negotiations between Iran and the United States over exchanging prisoners are underway, the Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said, adding that more information will be released after achieving results.

While speaking in his weekly presser on Tuesday, the Iranian government spokesman spoke about Washington's claims over releasing all Iranian prisoners in this country and other countries.

"Negotiations are underway in this regard, and more information will be released after achieving results," Mehr News agency cited Rabiei as saying.