WHO can approve Sputnik V in autumn

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) expects the World Health Organization (WHO) to approve the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in September or October, head of the fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said in an interview with the India Today TV channel.

"We are awaiting approval in autumn. We hope it will happen, perhaps in September or October, but of course it is up to them. I think there is already a lot of very positive reports about Sputnik V, but they are carrying out the required expertise now. A WHO inspection has already taken place," he said.

Earlier, WHO Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao said the organization continues to evaluate Sputnik V.

To date Sputnik V has been registered in 67 countries with a total population of over 3.5 billion people. Data from regulators in a number of countries, including Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico and other countries, obtained during the vaccination of the population, show that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against coronavirus.