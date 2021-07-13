Azerbaijani president receives Russian deputy PM

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, according to the Azerbaijani presidential press service.

They have discussed the work of the trilateral working group chaired by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian deputy prime ministers.

The meeting that took place between Aliyev and Overchuk in Baku on July 13 also focused on Azerbaijani-Russian bilateral relations, an increase in the trade turnover and exports of agricultural products from Azerbaijan to Russia.

The two men discussed efforts to further improve the operation of border checkpoints on the Azerbaijani-Russian border. They underlined the very active increase of transit through the North-South corridor. The sides exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in trade, economy, transport, and other fields.

Overchuk is the Russian co-chairman of the trilateral working group to deal with unblocking economic and transport links in the region.