Georgian health official warns of increased COVID-19 infection rate among children

Georgia's Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia said there is an increased COVID-19 infection rate among children.

She said that within the past two or three days 'we had to mobilise additional pediatric beds'.

"About 200 pediatric beds in Tbilisi, which were practically unloaded, have already been overcrowded and we had to mobilise additional beds for pediatric patients. The risks in terms of spreading the infection are increasing and in this case the main solution again is vaccination", Gabunia said.

She said that the number of Covid-19 cases is on rise in Georgia, reaching 1,862 as of today and with the circulation of new strains, especially the Delta strain. "I mean the 72 cases which have been confirmed in Georgia, the risks of infection in children will increase," she warned.

"Today there are already one million doses of Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines available in our country. In the coming days we will receive the Pfizer vaccine and people in Georgia will have the opportunity to be vaccinated with their favourable vaccine", Agebnda.ge cited her as saying.

Gabunia added that only 0.3% of fully vaccinated people were infected with Covid-19 in Georgia and no deaths were reported.